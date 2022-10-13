Weekend cold front brings rain chances and much cooler weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Warm weather is likely through the start of the weekend, but a weekend cold front is expected to bring the coolest air of the fall season so far next week. In the transition we’ll pick up some needed rain on Sunday, but it likely won’t be enough to help much with the worsening drought conditions.

For the rest of today look for sunny skies and temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s.

Temperatures will quickly cool through the 70s and back into the 60s this evening under clear skies. We’ll settle back into the low to mid 50s in most areas by sunrise Friday.

Another sunny and pleasant day is ahead Friday. Temperatures will quickly warm during the morning hours. Look for daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s for much of the area.

The weekend starts off a little hot but dry. We’ll see some clouds coming back on Saturday, but still should see a fair amount of sunshine. Highs could reach the upper 80s to low 90s again with an increase in the humidity likely.

Showers and a few storms will move in Saturday night across mainly the I-30 corridor. On Sunday showers and storms will gradually settle southward through the remainder of the ArkLaTex. Not everyone will see rain. With more clouds and rain around, Sunday won’t be quite as warm, but still should see temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Rain chances will taper off Sunday night into Monday morning as a cold front moves through the region. The coolest air of the season so far will start to build in on Monday. Highs Monday will stay in the 70s with clearing skies expected.

Sunny skies are back for Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll see crisp mornings in the low 40s by midweek. Afternoons will be pleasant, but cooler than average for this time of year with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures will moderate a bit more getting back into the 70s again by the end of the week.

Tropical Storm Karl in the southwest Gulf of Mexico is drifting southward and expected to head into Mexico this weekend. It poses no threat to the U.S. A tropical wave far out in the eastern Atlantic has a low chance of development in the next few days as it moves westward over the tropical waters.

Have a great rest of your Thursday!

