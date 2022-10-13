UPDATE: After 1 person shot by police, officers discover 2 more bodies in home

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street, where the Lake Charles Police Department responded to an incident this morning.

One of the people was shot by a Lake Charles Police officer, authorities said.

Lake Charles police first responded to the the home around 9 a.m., then called state police to investigate the officer-involved shooting around 12:30 p.m.

State Trooper Derek Senegal, Troop D spokesman, told KPLC that a male subject was shot by Lake Charles police officers, then retreated into the home. Upon entering the home, police found two more bodies.

Senegal said he could not say the relationship between the three people or how long the other two bodies had been in the home.

Before the investigation was turned over to state police, Lake Charles police spokesman Lt. Jeff Keenum said officers were responding to a report of a naked man waving a gun at a residence on 7th Street, near 3rd Ave.

Keenum says police responded to make sure the individual was okay.

When reporters arrived, bystanders said they believe they heard three shots fired and that there may have been a person barricaded inside a home.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more details.

