State Fair of Louisiana offering specials to help stave off impact of inflation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — We’re about two weeks from the start of the 2022 State Fair of Louisiana.

New are mini doughnuts, pickle pizzas and a corn hole tournament.

And then there’s inflation.

It’s being an issue all of us face, personally and in business.

So our Jade Myers is getting answers on how the State Fair is being impacted and whether it’ll cost you more on the Fair Grounds.

“Everything we buy costs more. It’s definitely impacting us as a business,” said Chris Giordano, president of the State Fair of Louisiana. “Everything from office supplies, fuel for our forklifts and trucks.

“We have electricians out here doing electrical work; the materials for that have all gone up,” he continued. “It’s really been everything across the board. Just like any other business in town, everything we pay for today is much more expensive than it was a couple years ago.”

But Giordano said the State Fair’s increased expenses will not impact attendees.

“Inflation does impact us directly like that, but also our community at large. You can have less disposable income to spend on everything. That’s why we’re offering specials. That’s why we’re bringing back $1 day.

“We want everybody to be able to have an opportunity to have a good time with their family no matter your income level.”

The State Fair of Louisiana starts Oct. 27 and runs through Nov. 13.

Hours of operation

Thursday, Oct. 27: noon-10 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28: noon-10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31: Closed

Tuesday, Nov. 1: Closed

Wednesday, Nov. 2: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3: noon-10 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4: noon-10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 6: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 7: Closed

Tuesday, Nov. 8: noon-10 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 9: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 10: noon-10 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 11: noon-10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 13: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

State Fair deals

