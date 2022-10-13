Ask the Doctor
St. Vincent house sustains fire, smoke damage

Fire was discovered when the occupant heard noise, went outside and saw flames
No injuries were reported.
By Curtis Heyen and Bubba Kneipp
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — One person was home when fire broke out in a house on St. Vincent Avenue in Shreveport.

It was about 8:48 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 when the occupant heard noise, went outside and saw flames coming from the dwelling, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

No injuries were reported.

The structure on St. Vincent between Cleveland Avenue 1 and Doris Street sustained lots of smoke damage. There also is minimal fire damage around the inside of the front door.

About 14 fire units responded to the call to the 4200 block of St. Vincent Avenue, dispatch records show.

