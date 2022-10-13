Ask the Doctor
Skeleton display set to change every day through October

Skeleton display at Blaine Newby's insurance agency set to change every day through October.
Skeleton display at Blaine Newby's insurance agency set to change every day through October.
By Angelica Butine
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s an attraction that is set to change every day.

Each day the skeleton display set up at the State Farm office on Oak Park Boulevard in Lake Charles has new creative ideas.

The spooky display is set to put people in the Halloween spirit. Hoping everyone will drive or stop by each day to “keep up with the “Bonezes.”

Each day the skeletons can be caught engaging in different activities, from washing a car, camping, duck hunting, or even fishing.

All were created by employee Lindsey Newby.

The local business team is always excited to see what Newby has instore.

“Its just nice to know that people pass by here and it makes them smile I mean me just coming to work every morning. I’m excited just to see what she’s doing.” says State Farm producer, Blythe Miller.

With a goal to tickle anyone’s funny bone, the skeletons on Oak Park Boulevard are always a spooktacular hit.

" I was riding on the bus and I seen where they them up to exercise out here for Halloween,” said Bobby Johnson, a local resident at Landmark of Lake Charles nursing home.

Newby, the lead skeleton artist, has an idea for each week day throughout October to spark attention to Southwest Louisiana residents even if that means waking up early.

“I get up early and do all of this because I enjoy it” says Newby.

The skeleton scenes are usually out before sunrise each day.

The staff encourages everyone to “keep up” and see what they will do next.

“Never knowing what these skeletons could be up too. The creators encourage everyone to come out. And keep up with the bonezes.”

