Shreveport man pleads guilty to murder just as jury was being selected

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport who was charged with second-degree murder for a shooting death that happened in February of 2020 has now pleaded guilty just before his trial was set to begin.

On Thursday, Oct. 13, Traveon Rushaun Cannon, 22, pleaded guilty to the killing of Jaderiss Montreal Taylor, 18. He’s scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 28. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says Cannon will be sentenced to a statutory mandatory life prison term.

Back on Feb. 25, 2020, Cannon and an accomplice, Kasey Howard, shot and killed Taylor in the 9000 block of South Shrevepark Drive, the DA’s office says. Cannon, who was friends with Taylor, invited him to go shoot a gun and meet some women. Surveillance video shows Cannon and Howard picked Taylor up in a car, then drove him to a remote location, where they shot him six times, resulting in his death, the DA’s office reports.

Cannon’s phone was found near Taylor’s body; the DA’s office says on it, investigators found numerous texts between Cannon and Howard planning Taylor’s abduction and murder. The phone also had photos on it of Cannon holding the gun used to kill Taylor, the DA says. Cannon also reportedly confessed to the crime during interviews.

