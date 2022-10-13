Ask the Doctor
Shreveport community reacts to 4 shootings in one night

Four separate shootings within an hour have led to multiple deaths in Shreveport.
By Tayler Davis
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a night of shootings, the Shreveport community is still in shock.

Four shootings happened within an hour on Tuesday, Oct. 11, with three of the incidents being fatal.

Jamie Willis with Pipes Emporium recalls the moment shots rang out as they were inside stocking the store.

“I yelled her name [a coworker], she yelled my name, and then I ran to the door and locked it. In between that, she goes and looks on the camera and sees the victim running towards us and then a few more gunshots, and it happened as he was running around,” said Willis.

One of the bullets struck the side of that building. It is also the spot where first responders found a victim lying on the ground.

The first shooting of the night happened on Jacob and Norton Street. At 8 p.m., police say two people in an SUV parked on the street and fatally shot victim. Not too long after, police were called to a fatal shooting on Wall Street that ended near Pipes Emporium. Minutes later, another man was fatally shot on Patzman Street. The final call was to Francais Drive where SPD says a woman shot and injured a man.

Jerry Williams says the crime in the city is so bad he feels like he always has to watch his back.

“I got some protective measures, because before you pull that gun out I’m going to rock you. I don’t like to think like that but that’s just to protect myself,” he said.

