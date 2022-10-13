Showers this weekend with major temperature shift

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! After some showers and storms last night, driven by a cold front through the ArkLaTex, we have a beautiful and calm day ahead of us. Sunny skies are expected wall-to-wall with highs near average, the low-80s. Not much else really, a nice breeze will be present for most of the day. Lows tonight will be a bit cooler, the low-50s and upper-40s with clear skies.

Tomorrow, highs in the upper-80s are expected with sunny skies again and the forecast is very similar to today. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 50s.

The extended forecast is looking interesting with another chance for showers this weekend. Highs Saturday will likely reach the upper-80s with sunshine until the late evening showers begin to roll in. Sunday, highs in the low-80s and most of the day is still looking pretty wet. Significantly cooler temperatures Monday and potentially falling temperatures throughout that day leading to highs Tuesday not escaping the 60s.

