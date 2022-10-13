Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Showers this weekend with major temperature shift

By Austin Evans
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! After some showers and storms last night, driven by a cold front through the ArkLaTex, we have a beautiful and calm day ahead of us. Sunny skies are expected wall-to-wall with highs near average, the low-80s. Not much else really, a nice breeze will be present for most of the day. Lows tonight will be a bit cooler, the low-50s and upper-40s with clear skies.

Tomorrow, highs in the upper-80s are expected with sunny skies again and the forecast is very similar to today. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 50s.

The extended forecast is looking interesting with another chance for showers this weekend. Highs Saturday will likely reach the upper-80s with sunshine until the late evening showers begin to roll in. Sunday, highs in the low-80s and most of the day is still looking pretty wet. Significantly cooler temperatures Monday and potentially falling temperatures throughout that day leading to highs Tuesday not escaping the 60s.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Taylor, 40
Man arrested after leading police on chase from east Texas into Louisiana
Jurors convict Taylor Parker of murdering pregnant woman
Sentencing phase of Taylor Parker’s trial begins in Bowie County courtroom
A person who was shot Oct. 11, 2022, at Jacob Street at Norton Street in Shreveport showed up...
Shreveport experiences 4 shootings in an hour
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
SPD investigating dollar store armed robbery

Latest News

Tracking weekend rain
Austin's Thursday Morning Weather Update
Weekend rain chances
Storms this evening with more rain possible this weekend
Weekend rain chances
Jeff's Wednesday evening weather update
Evening storms
Jeff's Wednesday afternoon weather update