Shelbyville woman missing; SCSO seeking information from public

Igna Lout, 68.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CENTER, Texas (KSLA) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced on Facebook that they are seeking information from the public about a missing woman.

On Oct. 12, Igna Lout, 68, of Shelbyville was last seen around 5 a.m. on the 200 block of County Road 2565 in Center, Texas.

Lout is described as 5′3″ tall and weighing 165 pounds. She has black hair and green eyes.

Lout is believed to be driving a 2015 charcoal gray Dodge Durango with the Texas license plate GDW4637.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Lieutenant Chad Hooper at 936-572-5045 or the SCSO at 936-598-5601.

