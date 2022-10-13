Ask the Doctor
SFD responds to reported fire at Caddo Middle Magnet

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a school in Shreveport Thursday afternoon about a reported fire.

The Shreveport Fire Department was dispatched around 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, Caddo Parish dispatch records show. More than a dozen units responded to Caddo Middle Magnet on Cornelious Lane between Turner Lane and Terrell Drive.

Smoke could be seen coming from somewhere on the campus.

No other details are currently available.

