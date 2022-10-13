SFD responds to reported fire at Caddo Middle Magnet

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a school in Shreveport Thursday afternoon about a reported fire.

The Shreveport Fire Department was dispatched around 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, Caddo Parish dispatch records show. More than a dozen units responded to Caddo Middle Magnet on Cornelious Lane between Turner Lane and Terrell Drive.

A fire was reported at Caddo Middle Magnet in Shreveport, La. on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (KSLA)

Smoke could be seen coming from somewhere on the campus.

No other details are currently available.

