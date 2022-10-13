Senior service expert breaks down upcoming Social Security increase

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In 2023, millions of disabled and elderly Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% increase to their benefits.

The boost is being administered to combat inflation costs which are now up 8%. The cost-of-living adjustment - the largest in more than 40 years - means the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra a month beginning in January.

The boost in Social Security benefits will be coupled with a 3% drop in Medicare Part B premiums, meaning retirees will get the full impact of the Social Security increase.

