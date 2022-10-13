Ask the Doctor
Runner helps unconscious teammate across the finish line

A senior at Grace Christian helped his unconscious teammate cross the finish line of a cross country meet after his body started to fail him. (Source: KTUU)
By Austin Sjong and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – A student-athlete in Alaska is getting accolades for showing sportsmanship at a state championship cross-country meet.

When a teammate’s body started to give out just a few meters from the finish line, Grace Christian senior Geremu Daggett went back to help him.

The Division II state boys cross-country running championship race started just like any other race. Athletes from schools across Alaska pushed through the muddy conditions on the trails in hopes of helping their teams capture a state championship.

“The mindset our coach always gives us is that, ‘You are a sprinter now.’ That’s what she tells us,” sophomore runner Colton Merriner told KTUU of the end of the race. “I have 200 meters left, you know, everything I have. This is it. And in my mind, I didn’t even consider the possibility that I would not be able to finish.”

Just a few meters away from the finish line, Merriner’s body started to fail him, and his legs began to stumble.

“I was pushing him and then I started getting ahead, but I kept looking back just to make sure he was right next to me on that heel and right before the finish, I kept looking. So I saw him fall, and I’m like, ‘If I cross this finish line, I can’t go back and help my teammate,’” Daggett said.

Daggett had run most of the race with Merriner and stopped inches away from the finish line to turn back and help his friend.

“In the moment, I didn’t have time to think about rules or whatever. I just helped him up — well, more dragged him across the finish line,” Daggett said.

The two finished the race together, with Daggett pulling his unconscious teammate’s left arm.

The on-site medical teams at the meet later told Merriner that he was unresponsive for two minutes, with a heart rate of 180 for around 30 minutes.

Merriner was OK after a trip to the hospital to receive fluids intravenously.

Since Merriner didn’t cross the finish line under his own power, his individual race time was disqualified.

