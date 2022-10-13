Real BBQ & More temporarily closed due to impact of inflation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Inflation continues to impact people and businesses.

Recently, KSLA spoke with restaurant Real BBQ and More about their struggles with increased prices. Now, the restaurant is closed to the public while they try to reorganize the business.

Owner Harvey Clay says he couldn’t afford to keep the business going as is.

”I didn’t want to close, but when you look at the writing on the wall and you’re not making any money, and you’re losing money, you say, ‘Do I continue to do this? And we have absolutely $0?’ We close, regroup. Put your clothes on, go to work, figure out how to make it better.”

He said while this may be a setback, they plan on reopening in the near future.

