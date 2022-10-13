Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Pedestrian dies when hit by vehicle on East 70th

Westbound lanes of East 70th blocked as authorities investigate the crash
Shreveport police are investigating a crash on East 70th Street between Fairfield and Thornhill...
Shreveport police are investigating a crash on East 70th Street between Fairfield and Thornhill avenues that claimed a pedestrian's life the night of Oct. 12, 2022.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Bubba Kneipp
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A pedestrian died when he was struck by a vehicle in Shreveport.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the wreck on East 70th Street at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12.

That’s when Shreveport Fire Department medics were dispatched to a medical emergency at East 70th at Thornhill Avenue.

The westbound lanes of East 70th are blocked as authorities investigate the crash.

Police still have at least five units on the scene on East 70th between Fairfield Avenue and Thornhill Avenue.

The driver has remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Taylor, 40
Man arrested after leading police on chase from east Texas into Louisiana
A person who was shot Oct. 11, 2022, at Jacob Street at Norton Street in Shreveport showed up...
Shreveport experiences 4 shootings in an hour
Jurors convict Taylor Parker of murdering pregnant woman
Sentencing for Taylor Parker begins in Bowie County courtroom
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Taylor Parker
Prosecution says Taylor Parker has ‘repeatedly and continuously’ engaged in criminal behavior while in jail

Latest News

Sentencing phase in Taylor Parker trial begins
4 Shreveport mayoral candidates release campaign funding info
4 Shreveport mayoral candidates release campaign funding info
Overnight fire devastates church community
Overnight fire devastates church community
3 dead in 4 overnight shootings
3 dead in 4 overnight shootings