Pedestrian dies when hit by vehicle on East 70th

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A pedestrian died when he was struck by a vehicle in Shreveport.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the wreck on East 70th Street at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12.

That’s when Shreveport Fire Department medics were dispatched to a medical emergency at East 70th at Thornhill Avenue.

The westbound lanes of East 70th are blocked as authorities investigate the crash.

Police still have at least five units on the scene on East 70th between Fairfield Avenue and Thornhill Avenue.

The driver has remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

