Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Opelousas man accused of releasing apple snails into community pond

Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited a man after apple snail...
Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited a man after apple snail eggs were found in a pond in an Opelousas neighborhood.(Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Opelousas, LA (KPLC) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries say an Opelousas man was cited after he admitted to releasing apple snails into a neighborhood pond.

Apple snails are an invasive species which have become a problem in parts of Louisiana. They were brought to the United States as pets.

Adeam Einck, with LDWF, said an Opelousas homeowner contacted agents, saying she believed a man had released apple snails into the Townsouth Neighborhood community pond.

Agents investigated and found multiple large bundles of apple snail eggs pond.

Einck said Peter Son Nguyen, 73, admitted under questioning by agents to possessing the snails and releasing them into the pond.

Agents cited Nguyen for illegal release of game, fowl, or fish, and possessing an exotic species.

Illegal possession of apple snails brings up to a $50 fine. Illegal release of apple snails carries a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.

Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited a man after apple snail...
Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited a man after apple snail eggs were found in a pond in an Opelousas neighborhood.(Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Taylor, 40
Man arrested after leading police on chase from east Texas into Louisiana
Jurors convict Taylor Parker of murdering pregnant woman
Sentencing phase of Taylor Parker’s trial begins in Bowie County courtroom
A person who was shot Oct. 11, 2022, at Jacob Street at Norton Street in Shreveport showed up...
Shreveport experiences 4 shootings in an hour
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
SPD investigating dollar store armed robbery

Latest News

Chad Carr
Affidavit reveals new details in Wood County cold-case murder arrest
Real BBQ and More
Real BBQ & More temporarily closed due to impact of inflation
All three boaters were wearing lifejackets and one was experiencing signs of hypothermia at the...
3 fishermen survive over 24 hours, fight off sharks in Gulf before miraculous rescue
Doctors seeing rise in RSV cases; increase in flu cases expected