Marijuana grow house in Springhill busted; 80 guns, cash seized

SPRINGHILL, La. (KSLA) - Multiple agencies worked together to bust a large marijuana grow facility in Springhill.

The Springhill Police Department says it worked with the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office to execute a search warrant at the facility. Officials say they found more than 100 plants, as well as irrigation systems.

Police say a large amount of cash was also found and confiscated. Approximately 80 guns were found as well, plus ammunition. No information has been provided at this time about arrests.

