Marijuana grow house in Springhill busted; 80 guns, cash seized

A marijuana grow house in Springhill, La. was busted on Oct. 12, 2022.
A marijuana grow house in Springhill, La. was busted on Oct. 12, 2022.(Springhill Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPRINGHILL, La. (KSLA) - Multiple agencies worked together to bust a large marijuana grow facility in Springhill.

The Springhill Police Department says it worked with the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office to execute a search warrant at the facility. Officials say they found more than 100 plants, as well as irrigation systems.

Police say a large amount of cash was also found and confiscated. Approximately 80 guns were found as well, plus ammunition. No information has been provided at this time about arrests.

