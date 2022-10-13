Ask the Doctor
Longview police officer arrested, accused by FBI of soliciting minor for sex

Seth Estes Vanover, a former Longview Police Department lieutenant, is charged by the FBI with...
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview police officer has been arrested and charged with soliciting a minor for sex.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Seth Estes Vanover, identified in the affidavit as a lieutenant with the Longview Police Department, has been arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor. Information within the released documents allege Vanover used hardware owned by the City of Longview for his alleged interactions.

The charge comes out of Duval County, FL where the special agent conducted his undercover interactions. A detention hearing for Vanover is set to be held this morning. Vanover has resigned from his position, according to the Longview Police Department.

The details of the affidavit reveal that Vanover was in contact with an undercover special agent of the FBI working on an operation intended to target and identify individuals seeking to make contact with and engage in illegal sexual activity with children. The special agent’s contact with Vanover was initially made via a social media app known to be used by individuals interested in seeking minors for sexual activity. The affidavit states that the special agent’s alleged contact with Vanover was conducted via private messages on the via both on a cell phone and a computer between December 8, 2020 and December 11, 2020.

Agents then subpoenaed information pertaining to the username Vanover supposedly used on the app, as well as subpoenaing subscriber data from Verizon, including IP addresses, which matched data tied to the user name. The affidavit also states that one of the devices used for the alleged activity is an iPhone 8 subscriber listed as “City of Longview” with a physical address of “300 Cotton St., Longview, TX, 75601″ with the account contact listed as “Seth Vanover.” Other IP addresses listed in connection with the alleged activity include one designated as belonging to the Longview Public Library.

The special agent authoring the affidavit states that on July 25, he began interacting with Vanover in a separate set of communications on the same social media app previously mentioned. Their interactions included Vanover, under a new username, allegedly sending multiple lewd photographs of females who appear to be young. Based on chatlogs provided in the affidavit, it appears that Vanover believed he was speaking with adults who would let him perform sexual acts on their children.

The affidavit shows multiple interactions and chats between the agent and Vanover between late July and September 19. Information subpoenaed regarding this second username also showed activity used on a telephone belonging to the City of Longview with a contact listed as “Seth Vanover.” Additionally, a phone number and IP address are tied to a physical address which matches the physical address listed on a Texas driver’s license belonging to “Seth Estes Vanover.”

