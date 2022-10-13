Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Huge swarm of jellyfish washes up on beach

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore with the National Park Service shared photos on Facebook of...
The Cape Hatteras National Seashore with the National Park Service shared photos on Facebook of what appears to be thousands of jellyfish lining the beach.(National Park Service)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (Gray News) – A huge swarm of cannonball jellyfish washed up on Ocracoke Island, part of North Carolina’s coastal Outer Banks region.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore with the National Park Service shared photos on Facebook Wednesday of what appears to be thousands of jellyfish lining the beach.

Officials said while this particular species of jellyfish generally doesn’t sting, they advise...
Officials said while this particular species of jellyfish generally doesn’t sting, they advise beachgoers to avoid touching them.(National Park Service)

According to the National Park Service, jellyfish rely on winds and currents to help them swim. Colder water temperatures, winds, and currents can all play a role in them washing ashore.

Officials said while this particular species of jellyfish generally don’t sting, they advise beachgoers to avoid touching them.

“They will be left on shore to let nature take its course,” the National Park Service wrote. “Some may wash back out with the tide or become food for other living things on the seashore like birds or crabs.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Taylor, 40
Man arrested after leading police on chase from east Texas into Louisiana
Jurors convict Taylor Parker of murdering pregnant woman
Sentencing phase of Taylor Parker’s trial begins in Bowie County courtroom
A person who was shot Oct. 11, 2022, at Jacob Street at Norton Street in Shreveport showed up...
Shreveport experiences 4 shootings in an hour
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
SPD investigating dollar store armed robbery

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
All three boaters were wearing lifejackets and one was experiencing signs of hypothermia at the...
3 fishermen survive over 24 hours, fight off sharks in Gulf before miraculous rescue
Doctors seeing rise in RSV cases; increase in flu cases expected
FILE - The panel included new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its actions with...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump for testimony on Capitol attack
This satellite image taken at 9:30am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Karl in the...
Tropical Storm Karl heads back at Mexico’s south Gulf coast