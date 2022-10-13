Health officials expect COVID-19 cases to rise as colder weather sets in

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Health officials expect a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases as the colder months set in.

That’s due, in part, to the fact that people will be in more confined spaces.

But Dr. John Vanchiere, infectious disease specialist at LSU Health Shreveport, noted also that vaccination rates are lower.

LSU Health Shreveport will host a free vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 in the Agricultural Building at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds, 3701 Hudson Ave. in Shreveport.

The LSU Health Shreveport vaccination clinic is being held in conjunction with the City of Shreveport’s Expungement & Resource Fair. The city will provide $100 gift cards to the first 100 people who receive their first, second or booster COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA-authorized bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, or updated boosters, are now available and include an mRNA component of the original strain to provide an immune response that is broadly protective against COVID-19 and an mRNA component in common between the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5 lineages to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by the more prevalent omicron variant.

For COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccinations:

Pfizer and Moderna booster are recommended to individuals who are at least 2 months out from any previous COVID-19 infection.

Pfizer bivalent booster is available to anyone age 12 or older who is at least 2 months out from their second primary vaccine or any booster dose.

Moderna bivalent booster is available to anyone age 18 or older who is at least 2 months out from their second primary vaccine or any booster dose.

For primary vaccines:

For initial doses of the vaccine, children ages 5-17 can ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Those age 5 or older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may request a third primary dose of the either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Everyone age 12 or older can get a COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster at least two months after completing their vaccine primary series.

The Janssen (J&J) vaccine is no longer available at the LSU Health Shreveport site.

And vaccines used for the primary vaccination (monovalent) are no longer being used as a booster. Only the bivalent vaccine formulation is available as a booster.

No appointments are needed for vaccinations.

However, it is recommended that those who received their first and second dose of the vaccine from a non-LSUHS location pre-register for a booster dose appointment by clicking here.

Individuals should provide ID and insurance information when they arrive at any LSUHS vaccine distribution site. Those who have no insurance still are eligible to receive the vaccine.

