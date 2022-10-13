HCSO: Teen accidentally shot in chest

Ask the Doctor
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A Harrison County 16-year-old was accidentally shot in the chest on Tom Woodley Road.

On Oct. 12 at 9:18 p.m., Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) deputies responded to a call regarding an accidental shooting on the 500 block of Tom Woodley Road. When deputies arrived they found a 16-year-old teenager suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.

The teen was transported to a local hospital by Marshal Fire E.M.S. and is reportedly in stable condition.

The incident is currently being investigated by HCSO.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

Sheriff Fletcher would like to remind the public to practice firearm safety and storage, especially around children.

