Former mental health counselor of Taylor Parker testifies in second day of sentencing

Taylor Parker at trial on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Taylor Parker at trial on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
By Fred Gamble
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - Testimony continued Thursday, Oct. 13 in the sentencing of Taylor Parker.

The day’s testimony centered around Parker’s actions years before the murders of Reagan Hancock and her unborn child, Braxlyn, occurred. The jury heard from a mental health counselor who, off and on, treated Parker from August of 2016 to January of 2017. Parker requested the service because of what she said was an onset of multiple sclerosis, trauma, and depression. The counselor said she was shocked to hear Parker was involved in the October 2020 murders.

She added, “How could I miss this?” but said she could only treat what was presented to her. In cross examination, the counselor told the court she did not see anything that made the symptoms inaccurate.

DAY 1 OF SENTENCING>>> Sentencing phase of Taylor Parker’s trial begins in Bowie County courtroom

Earlier in the trial, prosecutors said Parker never had multiple sclerosis. Also, an attorney representing Parker’s ex-husband, Tommy Wacasey, in a 2017 divorce with Parker said the judge awarded conservatorship of the children to Wacasey and ordered Parker to pay $225 per month in child support beginning in March of 2018; by January of 2021, Parker had failed to make any payments and was behind more than $8,000.

