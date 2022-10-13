Dracula stalks the stage of BPCC

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) Performing Arts Theatre Program is opening its 2022-2023 season with the well-loved vampire classic, Dracula.

The BPCC theatre students will be kicking off their 2022-2023 season with Dracula. BBPC has been known to perform a wickedly good version of Dracula, so the show promises to provide good entertainment.

The story begins with Dr. Seward’s discovery that his daughter, Lucy Seward, has become mysteriously ill. Dr. Seward calls upon Dr. Abraham Van Helsing to determine what is wrong with his dear Lucy. Van Helsing then uncovers the truth behind Lucy’s illness; he believes that she is the victim of a vampire attack. However, it’s not just any vampire.

Schedule: Oct. 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, at 7:30 p.m. and Oct 16 and 23 at 2 p.m.

Location: The performances of Dracula will be held at the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre in building C. on the BPCC campus, 6220 East Texas Street, Bossier City, Louisiana.

Directing the show is BPCC professor and Theater Program Director Dr. Ray Scott Crawford.

The cast: Tianna Andrews (Miss Wells, maid), Jarious Knowles (Butterworth, orderly), Luke Digilormo (Dr. Seward), Aubrey Brummett (Van Helsing), Blaine Fultz (Johnathan Harker), Sarah Johnson (Lucy Seward), Dakoda Wilson (Reinfield), and Josue Escobar (Count Dracula). The cast is completed by an ensemble of Dracula’s Minions played by Candice Lott, Collin Kyle, Micayla Policastro, Chris James, Caroline Armagost, Zachary Diepering, Jax Marsken, Brody Hines, Ashley Slaton, Amee Brinkley, Mikayla Hicks, Trinity Davis, Mai Jefferson, and Cassiah Davis.

Rona Leber is Costume Designer, David White is Technical Director/Designer, Jim Boyter is Props Master, Grace Smith is Stage Manager, and Trey Upton is Assistant Stage Manager.

For teenage and older audiences.

Be sure to also check out this awesome poster design for the show done by artist Alex Richardson.

Visit www.ticketsource.us/bpcc-theatre for ticket information or call the BPCC Theatre Box Office at 318-678-6021.

For more information about the show or BPCC Theatre, contact 318-678-6525 or kcondon@bpcc.edu.

