Authorities seeking whereabouts of two La. families believed to be in Ariz. together

LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - Vernon Parish authorities are hoping to make contact with a Leesville family believed to be in Arizona on a religious journey that law enforcement calls “out of the ordinary.”

Sheriff Sam Craft said his office has been seeking information on the whereabouts of Justin and Heather Brister, along with their children Maisyn and Kanon, who are believed to be in Arizona on a “religious journey.”

Vernon Parish authorities are hoping to make contact with a Leesville family, the Bristers. Sheriff Sam Craft said the family is believed to be in Arizona on a religious journey that "seemed very much out of the ordinary." (KPLC)

Craft said after extended family hired a private detective in Arizona, Justin Brister called his mother this afternoon.

However, Craft said his office would still like to speak with the Bristers. He’s asking anyone with information on their location to call the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Craft said the family left with another family from Louisiana - Joshua and Brittany Fortenberry, and their son Nathaniel.

”They left on some sort of religious journey, it seemed very much out of the ordinary,” Craft said.

Heather Brister’s mother said in a message to KPLC that the Bristers “say they are doing God’s work and helping people by going around and clearing dark spirits.”

The private detective agency said Justin and Heather Brister are going by the names Emanuel and Sarah, and Joshua and Brittany Fortenberry are going by the names Jesus and Mary.

Craft said the parents of Justin and Heather Brister are concerned about their children and grandchildren.

”If they would just have maintained contact with their families this could have all been avoided,” Craft said.

The Bristers and the Fortenberrys have been listed on missing persons websites and Facebook groups.

Family members of the Fortenberrys say they tried to file a missing persons report with deputies in Iberia Parish, but were turned away.

Jodie Fortenberry, Joshua’s mother, in an interview with Hidden: A True Crime Podcast, describes her son as “tight lipped,” as she said the group had been travelling across several states.

“On the 19th, that was the last time I got in touch with him, or he got in touch with me letting me know that they had exhausted their funds, their food stamps, gas, their battery was dead on their vehicle,” Fortenberry said.

Our team spoke to Jodie who said she finally heard from her son early Wednesday morning.

“He let me know that they had turned off all their phones, they were on a spiritual journey, they were seeking God, and listening completely to him, and being led by God and letting go of all contact to everyone,” Fortenberry said.

Jodie said her son has been a part of a religious group for about a year now, but she’s questioned his actions and well-being of her grandson.

“You will not see us again in this season in this lifetime,” Fortenberry said Joshua said on the phone. “You will see us again in our next season. What does that mean son? We’re being led by God, mom.”

Later that evening. Joshua sent pictures of the group, saying he will not be able to respond on that number again, but that he loved them and would be in contact soon.

A short time later, Jodie let us know the private investigator was able to track the phone number to an address in Phoenix.

A family member of the Bristers confirms they have filed temporary custody of Maisyn and Kanon, and a protective order is in place.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.