Affidavit reveals new details in Wood County cold-case murder arrest

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Documents that led to the arrest of Chad Carr for the murder of Britanny McGlone in 2007 reveal a possible motive.

A probable cause affidavit was obtained by KLTV on Wednesday.

The affidavit does not appear to mention any recent evidence collected and only references evidence that was collected and known in 2007.

On May 4th, 2007, deputies from the Wood County Patrol & Criminal Investigations were dispatched to 242 CR 4837 in Winnsboro. Upon arrival the victim, Brittney McGlone, was found dead in her boyfriend’s bedroom. The affidavit mentioned evidence that was collected except for the victim’s undergarments, which were missing from the crime scene.

Initial round of interviews from investigators led to the suspicion of Chad Carr and on May 21st, 2007, a search warrant was executed on Carr’s residence where several items were collected as evidence. Amongst the evidence collected was one pair of white shorts with possible blood stains, a gray ski mask, and two pair of woman’s undergarments, the affidavit states. One of them was the same size the victim wore, according to the affidavit.

Eight months later in January 2008, the prime suspect’s girlfriend met with the leading investigator at the time to discuss her boyfriend’s suspicious behavior on the day of the murder. She advised the investigator of Carr’s increasingly furious anger at the fact that the victim was allowed to stay at their house overnight but Carr was never allowed to spend the night at her house. The affidavit states this as a possible motive for the murder.

Investigators were able to confirm one of the two undergarments found at the scene in 2007 could have belonged to Carr’s girlfriend and at least one of them belonged to a second woman. The affidavit states one of the underwear was the same size as McGlone’s and the other was the size of Carr’s girlfriend. Carr’s girlfriend was two sizes larger than what McGlone wears. This, including the holes found in Carr’s alibi, a failed polygraph test, the suspect’s knowledge of the victim’s whereabouts, and a conviction of an aggravated assault - in similar fashion of the murder - were listed as probable cause for an arrest warrant of Carr.

Investigators obtained a warrant for Carr’s arrest on Aug. 31. He was arrested on a charge of capital murder on Sept. 1.

Carr has not yet been indicted on the recent charge, according to online judicial records.

McGlone’s sister, Hope McGlone, expressed frustration in an interview on Thursday.

“After all the previous administrations, why didn’t anyone make a move when it seems like what’s presented in the affidavit is things that were present and what were known?” she said.

In a previous interview, Hope McGlone credited current sheriff Kelly Cole, who took office in 2021, for the arrest of Carr.

