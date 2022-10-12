Monday last day to pay taxes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For those who have not paid their personal property or real estate taxes, time is running out.

Arkansas taxes are due Monday, Oct. 17.

Taxes are typically due on Oct. 15 but, because that date fell on a Saturday this year, the deadline was extended until Monday.

Taxes, including personal property and real estate, can be paid without penalty before the deadline.

If taxpayers miss the deadline, they will be assessed a 10 percent late penalty.

To pay taxes online or to check your assessment, visit the State of Arkansas’s Property Tax Center, then select your county from the map.

