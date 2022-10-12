Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Monday last day to pay taxes

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For those who have not paid their personal property or real estate taxes, time is running out.

Arkansas taxes are due Monday, Oct. 17.

Taxes are typically due on Oct. 15 but, because that date fell on a Saturday this year, the deadline was extended until Monday.

Taxes, including personal property and real estate, can be paid without penalty before the deadline.

If taxpayers miss the deadline, they will be assessed a 10 percent late penalty.

To pay taxes online or to check your assessment, visit the State of Arkansas’s Property Tax Center, then select your county from the map.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Deputy, Joey Lee, 33, was arrested.
Caddo Parish Deputy fired, arrested after allegedly victimizing elderly woman
Doyline man killed in motorcycle crash in Webster; speeding suspected cause
Jeffery Wade Berry
UPDATE: Sheriff releases name of suspect in Harrison County stabbing, vehicular assault, arson
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
Hustler Hollywood
Pastor shares complaints about Hustler Hollywood store; planning commission says public is ‘misinformed’

Latest News

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) embraces wide receiver Chris Olave (12)...
Report: Saints expected to be without key players Thursday vs Arizona
Arkansas was the first state to enact such a ban on gender-confirming care, with Republican...
Landmark trial begins over Arkansas’ ban on trans youth care
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man hit by car on E Texas Street in Bossier
Shreveport native, Steven Goudeau, recently had his own show during New York Fashion Week.
Mayor awards key to the city to Shreveporter making waves in fashion industry