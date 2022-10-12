Storms this evening with more rain possible this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A cold front this evening with bring a round of storms with it. Not everyone will see rain, but a few strong storms are possible. Another front arrives at the end of the weekend with more rain likely on Sunday.

Very warm and humid conditions continue the rest of today with afternoon highs close to 90. A few showers or storms are possible mainly across southern Arkansas.

Showers and a few storms will develop this evening across portions of east Texas and northwest Louisiana. A few of these storms could become strong with gusty wind and some hail the main threats. Storms will be exiting the ArkLaTex around midnight. The rest of tonight will see clearing skies with temperatures settling back into the 50s north to 60s south.

Dry weather and sunshine are back on Thursday along with low humidity again. Temperatures will still be warm with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday brings more of the same. After a cool start in the 50s in the morning we’ll warm into the low to mid 80s for the afternoon.

The weekend will start off dry, but rain chances are back on Sunday. Saturday will be very warm and humid with afternoon highs close to 90. With clouds and scattered rain on Sunday, temperatures will likely get stuck in the 70s.

Showers will end early Monday as a cold front pushes through the air. The coolest air of the fall so far is expected behind this front. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid 70s. Even cooler weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with afternoon highs only in the mid to upper 60s. Morning temperatures will also turn chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s by midweek.

In the tropics we are watching Tropical Storm Karl in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. It’s drifting southward and will likely move into Mexico in the next couple of days posing no threat to the U.S.

