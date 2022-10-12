Ask the Doctor
SPD investigating dollar store armed robbery

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group's website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Alex Onken
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more about an armed robbery that took place late Tuesday night.

Officers got the call just before 10 p.m. on Oct. 11 to the 2700 block of W. 70th Street.

According to SPD, a man around 6″ and 185 pounds walked into the store during closing wearing all black and a mask. He purchased a few things, and when the cashier opened the till the man pulled out a gun.

The clerk then backed up against the wall, and the armed man went behind the counter to grab the cash before running out of the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

