Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly Ben Hur hit-and-run

The driver of an SUV wanted for the deadly hit-and-run of a pedestrian on Ben Hur Road turned himself into Baton Rouge police Wednesday morning October 12.
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The driver of an SUV wanted for the deadly hit-and-run of a pedestrian on Ben Hur Road turned himself into Baton Rouge police Wednesday morning October 12.

Walter Brister, IV, 21, of Mandeville, LA, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of felony hit-and-run. The charge carries up to ten years in prison if convicted. Brister is the son of former NFL quarterback “Bubby” Brister.

Brister is represented by high-profile Baton Rouge defense attorney John McLindon.
Brister is represented by high-profile Baton Rouge defense attorney John McLindon.(WAFB)

The Range Rover police say Brister was driving has been towed to an evidence facility for processing, a source familiar with the case said.

Brister is accused of running into 44-year-old Jude Jarreau late Saturday night October 8.

Jude Jarreau
Jude Jarreau(Submitted)

Jarreau and a friend were attempting to cross Ben Hur Road near Burbank Drive when he was hit by an SUV, police said. Jarreau, a father of two, died at the scene.

Brister is represented by high-profile Baton Rouge defense attorney John McLindon. McLindon called investigators Sunday morning to report that his client was the person they were looking for, District Attorney Hillar Moore said. Arrangements were then made for Brister to turn himself in Wednesday.

Funeral services for Jarreau are scheduled for Thursday October 13 in Donaldsonville.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Taylor, 40
Man arrested after leading police on chase from east Texas into Louisiana
Jurors convict Taylor Parker of murdering pregnant woman
Sentencing phase of Taylor Parker’s trial begins in Bowie County courtroom
A person who was shot Oct. 11, 2022, at Jacob Street at Norton Street in Shreveport showed up...
Shreveport experiences 4 shootings in an hour
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
SPD investigating dollar store armed robbery

Latest News

Igna Lout, 68.
Shelbyville woman missing; SCSO seeking information from public
In 2021, the most stolen guns have been reported in southeast Jefferson County, according to...
HCSO: Teen accidentally shot in chest
Caddo Parish Expungement Fair happening at the state fair grounds
Caddo Parish Expungement Fair happening at the state fair grounds
One person was home when fire broke out in a house on St. Vincent Avenue in Shreveport. It was...
St. Vincent house sustains fire, smoke damage
Inflation is forcing some state fair vendors in the nation to raise prices; but the costs of...
State Fair of Louisiana offering specials to help stave off impact of inflation