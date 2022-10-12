Shreveport experiences 4 shootings in an hour

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — One person has been rushed to the hospital with a possibly life-threatening gunshot wound.

The shooting happened about 8:26 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Jacob Street at Norton Street in Shreveport. That’s three blocks east of Oak Park Elementary/Middle School.

The victim showed up on Mandelane between Norton and Broadway Avenue, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. That’s where at least eight police units have responded.

That shooting was the first of four reported within an hour in Shreveport, according to dispatch records.

At 9:13 p.m., three Shreveport police units were dispatched to a report of a shooting on Wall Street between Market and Marshall streets. That number later grew to at least eight units.

At 9:14 p.m., five Shreveport Fire Department medic units responded to a medical emergency on Francais Street between Baird Road and Shartel Drive. A minute later, police dispatched a half dozen units to a report of a shooting at that same location.

Then at 9:26 p.m., a shooting was reported in the 1900 block of Patzman Street. Three Fire Department units and two police units initially responded to the scene on Patzman between March and Dowling streets. The number of police units has since grown to at least seven.

