Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Shreveport experiences 4 shootings in an hour

One person rushed to hospital with possibly life-threatening gunshot wound
A person who was shot Oct. 11, 2022, at Jacob Street at Norton Street in Shreveport showed up...
A person who was shot Oct. 11, 2022, at Jacob Street at Norton Street in Shreveport showed up on Mandelane Street between Norton and Broadway Avenue with a possibly life-threatening gunshot wound, authorities said.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — One person has been rushed to the hospital with a possibly life-threatening gunshot wound.

The shooting happened about 8:26 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Jacob Street at Norton Street in Shreveport. That’s three blocks east of Oak Park Elementary/Middle School.

The victim showed up on Mandelane between Norton and Broadway Avenue, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. That’s where at least eight police units have responded.

That shooting was the first of four reported within an hour in Shreveport, according to dispatch records.

At 9:13 p.m., three Shreveport police units were dispatched to a report of a shooting on Wall Street between Market and Marshall streets. That number later grew to at least eight units.

At 9:14 p.m., five Shreveport Fire Department medic units responded to a medical emergency on Francais Street between Baird Road and Shartel Drive. A minute later, police dispatched a half dozen units to a report of a shooting at that same location.

Then at 9:26 p.m., a shooting was reported in the 1900 block of Patzman Street. Three Fire Department units and two police units initially responded to the scene on Patzman between March and Dowling streets. The number of police units has since grown to at least seven.

A shooting at Jacob Street at Norton Street was the first of four within an hour in Shreveport...
A shooting at Jacob Street at Norton Street was the first of four within an hour in Shreveport the night of Oct. 11, 2022.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
A woman was stabbed in the back on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 on E 72nd Street.
Woman stabbed in the back; female suspect appears to have gotten away
Shooting generic
2 men injured in fight, shooting at Hunter Crab on East 70th
A major wreck is impacting travel on Interstate 20 in Shreveport. The westbound lanes are...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by 18-wheeler on I-20
Turn-lane project to impact traffic flow at major Shreveport intersection

Latest News

Effort to alter city workers’ health benefits plan for 2023 is withdrawn on 5-2 vote
Dustin Taylor, 40
Man arrested after leading police on chase from east Texas into Louisiana
Bruce R. Legassie
DeRidder man arrested for 5,000 counts of child pornography
Adrian Cunningham, 43
Haughton man charged with possession of child sex abuse materials, molestation of a juvenile