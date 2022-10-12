Showers and storms this afternoon

Ask the Doctor
By Austin Evans
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:51 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! Finally, some rain chances in the ArkLaTex, are sadly not widespread but anything helps. A cold front is on the way that will drive a line of showers and storms through parts of the region but these aren’t the only rain chances we have. It will be hot today, with highs in the low-90s expected and it’ll be sunny for most of the day. The showers and storms will not arrive until late this evening. Lows tonight will drop to the low-60s as the showers and storms move through.

Tomorrow, still be pretty warm but not as bad as today. Dry air behind the cold front with a lot of sunshine. Highs will reach the mid-80s and not much else to say, it will be a very nice Thursday. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the mid-50s.

The extended forecast shows pretty nice rain chances this weekend beginning Sunday. Then going into next week temperatures take a nosedive. Highs Saturday, low-90s possible. Sunday, low-80s possible. Monday the highs won’t reach the upper-70s.

