SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS (KSLA) - Several Arkansas counties near the ArkLaTex are now in at extreme risk of wildfire danger.

Those counties are:

Miller

Hempstead

Nevada

Lafayette

Ouachita

Columbia

Union

The announcement was made by the Arkansas Forestry Division in a tweet:

Seven counties in the Southwest corner of the state have been upgraded to an EXTREME risk of wildfire danger.

These counties include



