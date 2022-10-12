Natchitoches Parish inmate dead after hanging himself

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - An inmate in Natchitoches Parish is dead after hanging himself, the sheriff’s office reports.

Sheriff’s office officials say it happened Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. Around 1 p.m., deputies responded to the jail for a medical emergency. EMS personnel arrived to find corrections officers performing CPR on the man. The inmate, identified as Timothy Gourdon, 50, of Winnfield, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Gourdon died Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Officials say Gourdon was found hanging in his cell; he reportedly used a bedsheet. An autopsy has been ordered.

Gourdon was booked into the jail on Oct. 5 for theft of a motor vehicle and criminal damage to property. His bond had been set at $10,000.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing, but at this time, no foul play is suspected.

