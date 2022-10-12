Louisiana’s senior care homes rank low: How to find a good facility

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Out of 276 senior living facilities in Louisiana, the online site NiceRx shows that only five rank as 5/5, making the state one of the lowest-performing states for senior care.

Hughes says a smaller facility with a lower staff-to-patient ratio can help workers provide the care that each patient needs.

Ouachita Council on Aging executive director Loretta Hudson suggests star ratings can be a starting place to narrow the list.

“Check star ratings and accreditation for all nursing homes the higher the star rating you lead that’s a good indicator of the quality of care you see there, " said Hudson.

Another tip is to visit the facilities. Hudson says doing so could uncover any issues.

“Do a walk-through and observe the nursing home, see if they are disheveled, see if they’re unattended,” said Hudson.

Other things to look for could be smells and how the patients interact with the workers. Going to the Governor’s Office of Elderly Affairs site can also list any issues with the facility.

For suggested facilities, Hudson says she recommends asking a local council on aging. To get into contact with someone about any issues you find in an elderly home, contact the ombudsmen.

