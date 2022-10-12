Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Hustler Hollywood coming to west Shreveport

Shreveport City Council candidate says adult store is “innappropiate” for the area
By Jade Myers
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A new business coming to west Shreveport has some residents concerned.

The old IHOP restaurant on Financial Plaza is set to become an adult store called Hustler Hollywood.

Shreveport City Council District G candidate Derrick Henderson said the business isn’t right for the area. “This is inappropriate. It should not be here. The people are mad, and I am beyond mad that this is going on in our neighborhood.

“This kind of establishment has an appropriate place in the community, just not this place,” he continued. “We didn’t think we’d have an adult store next to a building that’s a daycare and feet away from our high school.”

Henderson said he wants more transparency with the city of Shreveport about what businesses are being brought to his district.

“This is another example of the disconnect between the Metropolitan Planning Commission and the community in the western part of District G. We have had challenges with them with the proliferation of dollar stores, liquor stores and unwanted development in the area. It’s a huge problem. The people were not informed. We were not engaged. We were not properly notified about what was going on in this area.”

Henderson said he would rather see upscale development in the area rather than the Hustler Hollywood business.

“We want high-end economic development in west Shreveport. The development here should be reflective of the community and the values of the community.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
A woman was stabbed in the back on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 on E 72nd Street.
Woman stabbed in the back; female suspect appears to have gotten away
Shooting generic
2 men injured in fight, shooting at Hunter Crab on East 70th
A major wreck is impacting travel on Interstate 20 in Shreveport. The westbound lanes are...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by 18-wheeler on I-20
Taylor Parker
Prosecution says Taylor Parker has ‘repeatedly and continuously’ engaged in criminal behavior while in jail

Latest News

A person who was shot Oct. 11, 2022, at Jacob Street at Norton Street in Shreveport showed up...
Shreveport experiences 4 shootings in an hour
Effort to alter city workers’ health benefits plan for 2023 is withdrawn on 5-2 vote
Dustin Taylor, 40
Man arrested after leading police on chase from east Texas into Louisiana
Effort to alter city workers’ health benefits plan for 2023 is withdrawn on 5-2 vote
Effort to alter city workers’ health benefits plan for 2023 is withdrawn on 5-2 vote