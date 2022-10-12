Hustler Hollywood coming to west Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A new business coming to west Shreveport has some residents concerned.

The old IHOP restaurant on Financial Plaza is set to become an adult store called Hustler Hollywood.

Shreveport City Council District G candidate Derrick Henderson said the business isn’t right for the area. “This is inappropriate. It should not be here. The people are mad, and I am beyond mad that this is going on in our neighborhood.

“This kind of establishment has an appropriate place in the community, just not this place,” he continued. “We didn’t think we’d have an adult store next to a building that’s a daycare and feet away from our high school.”

Henderson said he wants more transparency with the city of Shreveport about what businesses are being brought to his district.

“This is another example of the disconnect between the Metropolitan Planning Commission and the community in the western part of District G. We have had challenges with them with the proliferation of dollar stores, liquor stores and unwanted development in the area. It’s a huge problem. The people were not informed. We were not engaged. We were not properly notified about what was going on in this area.”

Henderson said he would rather see upscale development in the area rather than the Hustler Hollywood business.

“We want high-end economic development in west Shreveport. The development here should be reflective of the community and the values of the community.”

