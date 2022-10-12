Greg Tarver leads the pack in campaign fundraising for mayor of Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The numbers are in for the amount of money some of the Shreveport mayoral candidate have raised.

Gregory Tarver leads the charge with more than $381,000 raised and more than $389,000 in funds on-hand. The next highest is Tom Arceneaux, with nearly $195,000 raised and almost $207,000 on-hand.

Incumbent mayor, Adrian Perkins, raised more than $81,000, and has more than $65,000 on-hand. But according to the report from the Louisiana Ethics Administration Program, Mayor Perkins spent more than $73,000 in legal fees after his ability to run was challenged back in June.

Coming in fourth is Mario Chavez, who raised over $219,000, but only has around $44,000 on-hand.

Only four of the candidates’ reports have been filed and posted at this time.

