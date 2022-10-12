Firefighters battles destructive flames; Springhill Baptist Church total loss
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) battles flames that completely destroy Springhill Baptist Church.
At 12:13 on Oct. 12, the SFD received a dispatch sending them to a fire emergency on 25 Wille Mays Street. When they arrived they find that Springhill Baptist Church was inflamed and the fire was fully involved.
The battle took almost an hour to get under control and the church was totally lost.
There were no injuries during the fire.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Updates to come as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.