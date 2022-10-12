Effort to alter city workers’ health benefits plan for 2023 is withdrawn on 5-2 vote

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An effort to alter the health benefits plan renewal option for City of Shreveport employees for 2023 has been withdrawn.

Resolution 128 would have amended what the Health Care Trust Fund Board adopted Sept. 30, particularly as it regards Willis-Knighton Health System’s participation.

The legislation argued that “... there exists no reasonable basis for charging employees or other persons insured through the City of Shreveport more to utilize the services of the Willis-Knighton Health Care (sic) System than they are to be charged for the services of other health care providers.”

The resolution also noted that Willis-Knighton had committed to provide all health care and related services to city employees and others insured through the city at the same cost and rates as provided for by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana’s Blue Connect Network pricing.

But Councilwoman Levette Fuller, one of Resolution 128′s three sponsors, made the motion to withdraw the legislation Tuesday, Oct. 11 after the City Council heard from Willis-Knighton’s CEO and a representative of Blue Cross/Blue Shield.

The resolution’s other two sponsors — Councilmen Grayson Boucher and John Nickelson — cast the only two votes against withdrawing the legislation.

Below is Resolution 128, which was withdrawn on a 5-2 vote, and supporting documents:

The withdrawal means what the Health Care Trust Fund Board adopted Sept. 30 still stands.

