Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Day one of Taylor Parker sentencing

In the courtroom, it didn’t take long for prosecutors to say they believed Parker should be sentenced to death row.
Jurors convict Taylor Parker of murdering pregnant woman
Jurors convict Taylor Parker of murdering pregnant woman
By Fred Gamble and KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - October 12 marked the first day in sentencing for Taylor Parker — the woman convicted of killing an expectant mother and her unborn child.

Parker was found guilty in the murder of Reagan Hancock and her child Braxlyn.

In the courtroom, it didn’t take long for prosecutors to say they believed Parker should be sentenced to death row.

In opening statements, prosecutors said Parker had a history of claiming she had many medical issues such as cancer, multiple sclerosis, and stroke. The defense argued that those who knew Parker was not pregnant should have done something to prevent the crimes.

RELATED STORY: Prosecution says Taylor Parker has ‘repeatedly and continuously’ engaged in criminal behavior while in jail

However, prosecutors claimed Parker was using her children as pawns to prevent family and friends from coming forward by not allowing them to see the children.

The defense said they will present Parker’s “whole picture” and provide evidence she is a good mom and she suffers from a mental condition. Prosecutors described Parker as a con, actress and fraud — with the goal of achieving fame by having her story turned into a Netflix or Lifetime movie.

Prosecutors state that parker asked jail officials to stay up late to watch herself on local news.

On the stand, Parker’s former stepmother told the court she was a well-behaved girl — but often would fabricate lies to get what she wanted. She added in 2020, Parker’s biological father was convinced she was pregnant and the stepmother told him they needed to do something.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Taylor, 40
Man arrested after leading police on chase from east Texas into Louisiana
A person who was shot Oct. 11, 2022, at Jacob Street at Norton Street in Shreveport showed up...
Shreveport experiences 4 shootings in an hour
Taylor Parker
Prosecution says Taylor Parker has ‘repeatedly and continuously’ engaged in criminal behavior while in jail
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Natchitoches Parish inmate dead after hanging himself
Several counties - including Miller County- are under the warning.
Several southwest Arkansas counties under extreme wildfire risk
Victim killed on Mandlelane named
Victim named in Mandelane shooting