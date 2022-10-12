Day one of Taylor Parker sentencing

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - October 12 marked the first day in sentencing for Taylor Parker — the woman convicted of killing an expectant mother and her unborn child.

Parker was found guilty in the murder of Reagan Hancock and her child Braxlyn.

In the courtroom, it didn’t take long for prosecutors to say they believed Parker should be sentenced to death row.

In opening statements, prosecutors said Parker had a history of claiming she had many medical issues such as cancer, multiple sclerosis, and stroke. The defense argued that those who knew Parker was not pregnant should have done something to prevent the crimes.

RELATED STORY: Prosecution says Taylor Parker has ‘repeatedly and continuously’ engaged in criminal behavior while in jail

However, prosecutors claimed Parker was using her children as pawns to prevent family and friends from coming forward by not allowing them to see the children.

The defense said they will present Parker’s “whole picture” and provide evidence she is a good mom and she suffers from a mental condition. Prosecutors described Parker as a con, actress and fraud — with the goal of achieving fame by having her story turned into a Netflix or Lifetime movie.

Prosecutors state that parker asked jail officials to stay up late to watch herself on local news.

On the stand, Parker’s former stepmother told the court she was a well-behaved girl — but often would fabricate lies to get what she wanted. She added in 2020, Parker’s biological father was convinced she was pregnant and the stepmother told him they needed to do something.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.