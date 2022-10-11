Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Man arrested for stealing brass animal statues from cemetery, deputies say

Santiago Morales Villalobos, 24, is facing several charges after he stole at least four brass...
Santiago Morales Villalobos, 24, is facing several charges after he stole at least four brass animal statues from a cemetery, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.(Hall County Sheriff's Office)
By Joyce Lupiani and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) – A Georgia man was arrested over the weekend for stealing at least four brass animal statues from a cemetery, according to officials.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said they determined Santiago Morales Villalobos, 24, was responsible for the thefts that happened back in August at Gainesville’s Memorial Park Cemetery.

On Saturday, deputies received a call about a stolen truck that was spotted in a neighborhood. When they arrived, they found Villalobos behind the wheel.

Deputies said Villalobos drove directly at one of the patrol vehicles, causing the deputy to swerve to avoid a collision. He then sped away.

Deputies found the truck in another subdivision and arrested Villalobos at a home in that neighborhood.

For Saturday’s incident, Villalobos has been charged with felony aggravated assault on a peace officer and several traffic violations. Additionally, he is facing charges for the stolen truck.

He is also facing charges related to the brass statues taken from the cemetery.

A second suspect in the cemetery statutes case, Abigail Magdalena Reyes, was arrested and charged Sept. 13. She is out on bond.

Copyright 2022 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was stabbed in the back on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 on E 72nd Street.
Woman stabbed in the back; female suspect appears to have gotten away
Shooting generic
2 men injured in fight, shooting at Hunter Crab on East 70th
A major wreck is impacting travel on Interstate 20 in Shreveport. The westbound lanes are...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by 18-wheeler on I-20
Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Gunfire damages store’s front glass

Latest News

President Joe Biden returns a salute as he exits Air Force One at Philadelphia International...
LIVE: Biden to deliver remarks at virtual fire prevention summit
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case
The DART spacecraft smashed into a small asteroid to alter its orbit.
Smashing success: NASA asteroid strike results in big nudge
FILE - An Uber sign is displayed at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, Monday, Sept....
Labor proposal could upend rules for gig workers, companies