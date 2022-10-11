Ask the Doctor
Man arrested after leading police on chase from east Texas into Louisiana

Dustin Taylor, 40
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A man is in jail after allegedly leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, Oct. 11 around 7:30 a.m., they got a dispatch call about a vehicle stolen from the 200 block of N Cypress Street within the city limits of Hallsville. The police department there responded, and the stolen vehicle, a 2019 Nissan Altima, was entered into the state and national information computer system.

Around 11:40 a.m., the Waskom Police Department and the Harrison County constable found the stolen vehicle. That’s when a pursuit began near Spur 156 and US 80. The driver continued to I-20 and headed east, at which point the sheriff’s office became involved. Law enforcement officials chased the stolen car into Louisiana. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Greenwood Police Department assisted.

The driver continued to US 79 S, then went north on FM 9, then got back onto I-20. The driver eventually crashed near mile marker 628.

The stolen vehicle entered the westbound construction zone on I-20, traveling eastbound until crashing near mile marker 628.(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)

The driver, identified as Dustin Taylor, 40, of Gilmer, was arrested. He’s charged with evading arrest with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

