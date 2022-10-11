Ask the Doctor
Dallas man who trafficked women for prostitution in Tyler pleads to 5 years

Kelton D. Sanders, 26
Kelton D. Sanders, 26
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Dallas man who trafficked women for prostitution purposes against their will plead guilty Tuesday to a charge of promoting prostitution.

Kelton D. Sanders was sentenced to five years in prison in Judge Jack Skeen’s courtroom Tuesday, according to court records. Sanders will receive credit for seven days in jail.

The case dates back to July 2021. According to an affidavit, Sanders was being watched by Texas DPS special agents for alleged sex trafficking. During the investigation, the affidavit states, numerous victims were identified.

