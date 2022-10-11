A couple of chances for rain and a cool down by next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a month long dry spell, rain chances are finally returning to the ArkLaTex over the next week. We’re also eyeing what could be the coolest air of the fall season so far coming in about a week from now.

For the rest of the today we’ll see partly cloudy skies and temperatures peaking in the mid 80s.

We’ll gradually cool back through the 70s this evening and eventually head down into the low to mid 60s overnight under partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will enter the ArkLaTex Wednesday evening bringing a few showers and storms with it toward the end of the day. Ahead of the front we’ll be warm to almost hot and little more humid than it has been. Temperatures are likely to reach the upper 80s to low 90s under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Showers and storms will begin to develop after 4pm mostly likely just south of I-30. Storms will increase into the evening hours with a few possibly becoming strong. Gusty wind and hail are the main threats. Rain is expected to clear the area by mid-evening. Not everyone will see rain, but those that do could pick up some heavy downpours.

Dry weather and sunshine are back for the remainder of the week. We won’t cool off much behind our front with afternoon highs remaining in the mid 80s. Overnight lows will return to the 50s Thursday night.

Temperatures will stay warm heading into the weekend with highs Saturday in the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. Another cold front entering the ArkLaTex on Sunday will bring in some more rain to close out the weekend. The chances look a little higher than what we’ll see on Wednesday. Temperatures will still be in the low to mid 80s on Sunday despite the rain chances.

Showers will wrap up early on Monday with dry conditions settling in through midweek. Cooler weather is expected with highs in the 70s Monday and maybe only in the 60s on Tuesday. Overnight lows will get down into the 40s by midweek.

In the tropics there is now a high chance of development in the far southwest Gulf of Mexico. If a tropical depression or tropical storm forms, it’s not expected to impact the United States and would likely head into northern Mexico instead. The next name on the list is ‘Karl’.

Have a great rest of your Tuesday!

