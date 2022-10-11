Ask the Doctor
Classes canceled at Marshall High due to fire

(WILX)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Students will not attend classes at Marshall High School on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

School was canceled Tuesday as well. Officials with the school say due to a fire in the auto shop class that happened Tuesday morning, classes will remain canceled Wednesday. They say this is to ensure the building is properly aired out and classrooms are ready for students.

All other campuses will hold classes as scheduled on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

