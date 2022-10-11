Bossier police seeks identity of man wanted in vehicle burglary

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Do you know this man? He’s wanted in connection to a vehicle burglary that took place at a busy Bossier City club.

Police got the call on Oct. 6 from the victim, who reported someone broke into her vehicle in the parking lot of Big Country. Her purse, bank cards and other items were stolen.

Eventually, the cards were used at a Quik Trip and a Walmart.

Police were able to pull store security video from the Walmart and Quik Trip. Both times - the same man was using the victim’s cards.

The man has blond hair and has tattoo sleeves on both arms.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8605. To give an anonymous tip, call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit a tip via the web or download the mobile app. The mobile app is secure, password protected, and anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.