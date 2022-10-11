Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Bossier police seeks identity of man wanted in vehicle burglary

Police got the call on Oct. 6 from the victim, who reported someone broke in to her car in the...
Police got the call on Oct. 6 from the victim, who reported someone broke in to her car in the parking lot of Big Country. Her purse, bank cards and other items were stolen.(Bossier Crime Stoppers | Facebook)
By Alex Onken
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Do you know this man? He’s wanted in connection to a vehicle burglary that took place at a busy Bossier City club.

Police got the call on Oct. 6 from the victim, who reported someone broke into her vehicle in the parking lot of Big Country. Her purse, bank cards and other items were stolen.

Eventually, the cards were used at a Quik Trip and a Walmart.

Police were able to pull store security video from the Walmart and Quik Trip. Both times - the same man was using the victim’s cards.

The man has blond hair and has tattoo sleeves on both arms.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8605. To give an anonymous tip, call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit a tip via the web or download the mobile app. The mobile app is secure, password protected, and anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was stabbed in the back on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 on E 72nd Street.
Woman stabbed in the back; female suspect appears to have gotten away
Shooting generic
2 men injured in fight, shooting at Hunter Crab on East 70th
A major wreck is impacting travel on Interstate 20 in Shreveport. The westbound lanes are...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by 18-wheeler on I-20
Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Gunfire damages store’s front glass

Latest News

Taylor Parker
Prosecution says Taylor Parker has ‘repeatedly and continuously’ engaged in criminal behavior while in jail
Joseph Gatlin, 28
Bossier man arrested for allegedly shooting at his father
Kelton D. Sanders, 26
Dallas man who trafficked women for prostitution in Tyler pleads to 5 years
guy
Man accused of firing shots at dad