Bossier man arrested for allegedly shooting at his father

Joseph Gatlin, 28
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting at a family member, then leading police on a manhunt, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.

Joseph Gatlin, 28, was captured the evening of Oct. 10 at Highway 614 and Chandler Road. The gun he reportedly used was recovered before his arrest, BPSO officials say. Gatlin was transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking. He’s charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and resisting an officer.

On Oct. 10, just before 4 p.m., deputies were called out to Crawford Road in Princeton in reference to a man firing a gun at his father. Gatlin reportedly fired at his father multiple times, but did not hit him. Deputies used drones and a K-9 unit to find Gatlin.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

