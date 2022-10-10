Ask the Doctor
Woman stabbed in the back; female suspect appears to have gotten away

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One woman was hurt Monday morning (Oct. 10) in a stabbing.

It happened just after 3 a.m. in the 300 block of E 72nd Street. The Shreveport Police Department says one woman was stabbed in the back, and another woman left the scene before they got there.

A woman was stabbed in the back on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 on E 72nd Street.
The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are said to be non-life-threatening.

