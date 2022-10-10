Woman stabbed in the back; female suspect appears to have gotten away
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One woman was hurt Monday morning (Oct. 10) in a stabbing.
It happened just after 3 a.m. in the 300 block of E 72nd Street. The Shreveport Police Department says one woman was stabbed in the back, and another woman left the scene before they got there.
The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are said to be non-life-threatening.
