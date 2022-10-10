Woman significantly injured after being hit by vehicle in Texarkana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman was seriously injured in Texarkana Monday, Oct. 10 after being hit by a vehicle.

It happened on the Texas side just after 1 p.m. on W 13th near Waterall Street. Police say a woman was hit by a vehicle, and sustained significant injuries. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are still investigating how it happened. No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.