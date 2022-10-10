Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Voter registration deadline approaching in La. for Nov. 8 election

FILE - Voter Registration
FILE - Voter Registration(MGN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several important deadlines are approaching for Louisiana voters.

The Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office says the in-person or by mail registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The deadline to register through the GeauxVote online registration system is Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Officials say the deadlines are for residents who have never registered to vote and voters who would like to make changes to their registration.

You can check your registration or register to vote online at www.GeauxVote.com; at your parish’s Registrar of Voters Office; while obtaining services at the Office of Motor Vehicles, at public assistance agencies and disability services offices; or by mail.

Louisianians can also utilize the GeauxVote Mobile smartphone app to access registration, ballot and polling place information.

After registering, voters should download the GeauxVote Mobile smartphone app. The app provides registration information as well as voting districts, sample ballots, polling place information and election results.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25 through Tuesday, Nov. 1 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 30), from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information about the Secretary of State’s Elections Division, visit www.GeauxVote.com or call the Elections Hotline at 800.883.2805.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting generic
2 men injured in fight, shooting at Hunter Crab on East 70th
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Gunfire damages store’s front glass
A major wreck is impacting travel on Interstate 20 in Shreveport. The westbound lanes are...
Pedestrian dies in wreck on westbound I-20
Cheryl Leann Way, 42
BPD: Benton woman missing after walking away from home

Latest News

Experts concerned over who will cash in with the ‘Credit Card Competition Act’
Experts concerned over who will cash in with the ‘Credit Card Competition Act’
beto
Beto O'Rourke makes campaign stop at Wiley College
Candidate for Texas governor, Beto O'Rourke, made a campaign stop in Marshall, Texas on...
Beto O’Rourke makes campaign stops in Marshall, Nacogdoches
Bossier Arts Council
Bossier City Council delays vote on slashing funds for Bossier Arts Council