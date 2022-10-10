Ask the Doctor
Turn-lane project to impact traffic flow at major Shreveport intersection

Goal is to improve visibility for drivers at Youree Drive at Regal Drive
By Jade Myers and Curtis Heyen
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Traffic flow at a major Shreveport intersection will be impacted for months by a $3.1 million highway construction project.

Offset left turns lanes similar to those on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway will be installed on Youree Drive (Louisiana Highway 1) at Regal Drive near the Sam’s Club and Target shopping centers, the Louisiana highway department reports.

The work is set to begin Oct. 17, then break for the holiday season and resume after the first of the year. The project is expected to be completed sometime in the summer of 2023.

Access for local traffic will be maintained during the initial work on the intersection. At some point during construction, the work will require the complete closure of the intersection for approximately five days.

The purpose of the project is to reduce the potential for crashes by providing better visibility for drivers who are turning left, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

“The intersection of Youree Drive and Regal Drive services approximately 31,150 vehicles per day, so improving sight distance for left-turn motorists is a highly effective measure to significantly reduce the potential for right-angle (T-bone) crashes, which can be severe,” says a statement from LaDOTD.

A similar project was completed on Louisiana Highway 3032 (Shreveport-Barksdale Highway) at Camilla Street in Shreveport in 2018.

Tune in this evening to learn more about the impacts this project will have.

