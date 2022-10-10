Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Silver Alert: Elderly Caddo man goes missing

He last was seen getting into a Chevrolet Tahoe at a store on US 79 in Bethany
SILVER ALERT: Curtis Carrol Lassiter, a 68-year-old who stands 5'9" tall and weighs about 155...
SILVER ALERT: Curtis Carrol Lassiter, a 68-year-old who stands 5'9" tall and weighs about 155 pounds, last was seen getting into the passenger side of an older-model black Chevrolet Tahoe with gold trim around the license plate at a store on U.S. Highway 79 in Bethany. The Tahoe then headed south on U.S. 79 into Texas.(Source: Greenwood Police Department)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Caddo Parish man.

Greenwood police are asking for the public’s help in locating 68-year-old Curtis Carrol Lassiter, who stands 5′9″ tall and weighs about 155 pounds.

He last was seen getting into the passenger side of an older-model black Chevrolet Tahoe with gold trim around the license plate at a store on U.S. Highway 79 in Bethany. The Tahoe then headed south on U.S. 79 into Texas.

Authorities urge anyone who sees Lassiter or has any information about him to immediately call Greenwood police at (318) 938-5554 or contact their local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting generic
2 men injured in fight, shooting at Hunter Crab on East 70th
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Gunfire damages store’s front glass
Texas police officer fired after shooting and wounding a teen who had been sitting in his car.
GRAPHIC: Officer fired after shooting teen eating hamburger in McDonald’s parking lot
A mother is speaking out after she says her son came home from school after reportedly being...
2nd-grader in Bossier comes home from school battered, bruised; mother says she’s suing school district

Latest News

Fire burns house that has no utilities
Fire burns house that has no utilities
Collectible card show draws hundreds to Shreveport
Collectible card show draws hundreds to Shreveport
Foundation holds breast cancer awareness fundraiser
Foundation holds breast cancer awareness fundraiser
42-year-old Benton woman goes missing
42-year-old Benton woman goes missing